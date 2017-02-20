Alton man, 24, dies in wrong-way crash

A 24-year-old Alton man died in a wrong-way head-on crash early Saturday morning on U.S. 67 south of the Clark Bridge.

According to a Missouri Highway Patrol report, Jerrett Marquis J. Mitchell was driving a 2010 Ford Fusion south in the northbound lanes at 1:45 a.m. when he collided head-on with a northbound 2014 Nissan Sentra driven by Sanford S. Thomas, 33, of St. Louis. The crash occurred between the bridge and Missouri 94.

Emergency responders pronounced Mitchell dead at the scene. Lonning Mortuary Service transported him to the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A helicopter transported Thomas to Barnes-Jewish Hospital with what police called serious injuries.

Neither victim was wearing a seat belt.

Mitchell’s Facebook page states he worked at FedEx Ground and attended Riverview Gardens High School in Bellefontaine Neighbors, Mo.

