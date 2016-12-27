Alton man, 25, dies after vehicle hits tree

EAST ALTON — An Alton man died Christmas night after his van struck a tree at a local park.

Police Chief Darren Carlton said Jacob Dailey, 25, of the 600 block of Olmstead Way, died after a crash reported to police at 8:15 p.m. in the 100 block of East Main Street at the north end of Van Preter Park.

Dailey was driving a 1994 GMC Safari van that struck a tree and sustained heavy front-end damage. East Alton Fire Department personnel extricated Dailey from the vehicle and he was transported to a nearby hospital.

“Either on the way there or shortly after arriving there, he passed away,” Carlton said.

Carlton said police are investigating the crash and have not made a conclusive determination as to its cause. Alcohol consumption and the vehicle's speed are two possible factors, he said.

