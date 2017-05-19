Alton man, 28, dies in motorcycle crash

A 28-year-old Alton man died in an early-morning motorcycle crash Friday on the Great River Road.

According to a Madison County Sheriff’s Office press release, police responded to a report of a crash at approximately 2:30 a.m. 1 1/2 miles southeast of Clifton Terrace Road in Godfrey. Officers from the Alton Police Department and deputies from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrived and found a deceased man, identified as Michael J. Fraise, who had been driving a motorcycle north on McAdams Parkway, also known as the Great River Road, prior to the crash.

The crash was investigated and it was later determined Fraise lost control of the motorcycle while traveling at a high rate of speed. He struck a guard rail on the bluff side of the road, causing fatal injuries.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office was summoned to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter