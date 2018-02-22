Alton man dies after incarceration in Venice

An investigation continues into the death of an Alton man who died following incarceration at the Venice Police Department early Wednesday morning, Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn said.

Clifton C. Lovett, 38, was pronounced dead at 4:04 a.m. in the emergency department of Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. He was discovered unresponsive and not breathing in his cell at the police department at 2:55 a.m. and was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Lovett had been arrested by Venice police at 6:07 p.m. Tuesday for driving under the influence and a weapons charge. At the time of his arrest, a female passenger in his vehicle was transported to the hospital for symptoms of an overdose.

An autopsy conducted by the coroner’s office Thursday afternoon failed to reveal a cause of death. No evidence of trauma or foul play was found. Toxicological testing for the presence of alcohol and drugs has been ordered and is pending.

In addition to the coroner’s office, the death remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police. The Illinois State Police was requested by the Venice Police Department as an independent agency to investigate the death.

Funeral arrangements for Clifton C. Lovett will be under direction Serenity Memorial Chapel LLC of Belleville.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter