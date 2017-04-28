Alton man dies from train impact

ALTON — Police Chief Jason “Jake” Simmons confirmed a 37-year-old man died Thursday night from injuries resulting from being run over by a train along the tracks at Chessen Lane.

Simmons said an employee of Azcon Scrap Metal found the man’s body and called 911 for assistance. Alton Fire Department personnel arrived on the scene and performed emergency procedures including chest compressions, but were unable to revive him.

“An employee at Azcon was walking the tracks and found him,” Simmons said. “Part of his body was ran over by a train. Everything points to a safety issue at this time; he appears to have stumbled onto the tracks or was on them and was hit by the train.”

The man’s body was found about 500 yards west of Chessen Lane at approximately 10 p.m. Thursday. According to Simmons, the man had moved recently to Alton from Iowa.

“East Alton police had encountered him before,” Simmons said. “They chased him off the tracks last week.”

Simmons said the victim’s name was not being released until family members could be notified, and an autopsy will be performed by the Madison County Coroner’s Office to determine the exact cause of death.

“The train tracks are a very dangerous place to be, and especially at night,” Simmons said. “People think they will hear the train coming, but most of the time you really can’t.”

He expressed this as a serious concern when people walk along the tracks as well as with such recent trends as having photos taken from the tracks.

