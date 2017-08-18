Alton mayor welcomes Red Chair

People used to take pictures of Flat Stanley in unusual places. Now, they look for the Red Chair and that includes Alton Mayor Brant Walker, who was photographed recently with the travel icon.

The Red Chair is touring the Midwest and spent time at Alton’s Beall Mansion, An Elegant Bed & Breakfast Inn. The Red Chair, in partnership with BedandBreakfast.com, is traveling the country and being photographed by innkeepers highlighting the beautiful bed and breakfast inns, attractions and activities that make up local communities.

Walker greeted the Red Chair at City Hall during its visit to the region.

“As mayor, I’d like to welcome the Red Chair to the city of Alton and to our elegant bed and breakfast, The Beall Mansion. I hope travelers will stop by the Beall Mansion to see and take pictures with the Red Chair and to experience the personal service Jim and Sandy provide to their guests,” Walker said. “Beall Mansion goes beyond providing comfortable lodging. It offers comfort, hospitality and friendliness to the many guests that visit. We welcome the Red Chair and visitors to our city with hopes that you will enjoy our rich history, natural beauty and numerous attractions and activities.”

Beall Mansion owners Jim and Sandy Belote and their assistant, Gaby Hall, have been busy shooting photos of the chair all around the Meeting of the Great Rivers.

Stories from the chair’s travels have been chronicled on blogs at each stop throughout its journey. Tales of its Alton travels will be available on the Beall Mansion’s blog and Facebook page.