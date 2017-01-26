Alton mayoral candidate hosts weekly public meetings

× Expand Alton mayoral candidate talks to residens at a meet and greet with the Myles Davis committee Jan. 7 at the Alton History Museum.

ALTON — Alton mayoral candidate Scott Dixon has started weekly coffee hours from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays at local restaurants.

These weekly meetings are open to the public. The Jan. 28 event will be at Maeva’s Coffee, 1320 Milton Road.

“One of my top priorities as a mayoral candidate is being transparent and accessible to the community,” Dixon said. “These weekly meetings allow me to proactively learn about the ideas and priorities of Altonians, and I hope to continue this in some form after I become mayor. A good leader realizes that he or she cannot come up with all ideas, and the people deserve every possible chance to share what’s on their mind.”

In addition to the weekly coffee hours, Dixon has continued to meet with local leaders and community volunteers, and go door to door, as part of a comprehensive plan to learn about the priorities of his fellow Altonians.

ScottDixonForAlton.org

facebook.com/ScottDixonForAlton

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter