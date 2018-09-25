Alton meetings this week to gauge input on MCT proposals

In an effort to gather public comments about proposed service changes, Madison County Transit will host two open house-style public meetings this week.

Staff will disseminate information about the proposed changes, answer questions and record comments. The proposed changes affect the No. 10 State and Elm Shuttle. Highlights of the proposed changes in Alton include: restoring 30-minute service between MCT Alton Station and Godfrey Walmart and restoring transfer opportunities to Nos. 1, 8, 9 and 11 at MCT Alton Station, eliminating wait times. If approved, the changes would take effect in January. Times, dates and locations of the meetings are listed below:

10–11 a.m. Wednesday, MCT Alton Station

1–2 p.m. Wednesday, Alton Regional Multi-Modal Transportation Center

For individuals who cannot attend the meetings but would like to view the proposal, a summary of the proposed changes along with maps and schedules is available online. Comments can be emailed to info@mct.org or sent to Madison County Transit, c/o Proposed January 2019 Service Change, One Transit Way, P.O. Box 7500, Granite City, IL 62040. All comments must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, to be considered.

