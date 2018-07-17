Alton Memorial adds Dr. John Pargulski as cardiologist

ALTON | Alton Memorial Hospital is excited to welcome Dr. John Pargulski to the AMH medical staff and St. Louis Cardiology Consultants.

Pargulski is board-certified in cardiovascular disease, nuclear cardiology, and echocardiography, with special interest in congestive heart failure, peripheral vascular disease, preventative cardiology and telemedicine.

Pargulski, who has family in the Jerseyville area, was most recently a cardiologist in Des Moines, Iowa. After receiving his medical degree from Des Moines University Medical School in 1990, he served an internal medicine residency at Saint Louis University and a cardiology fellowship at Ohio State University.

“I enjoy a team approach to cardiology care,” Pargulski said. “I will bring to the team a broad range of general cardiology skill sets, innovative new ideas and treatment approaches.”

For more information about his practice, call (618) 462-6612.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter