Alton Memorial ambulances equipped with automated CPR technology

ALTON — Thanks to the generosity of others, the DefibTech Lifeline Arm automated CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) device is available on Alton Memorial Hospital ambulances.

Made possible with financial support from the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation, the White Cross Auxiliary, and the foundation’s annual Duck Pluckers Ball, AMH is now the Riverbend’s only EMS service to have Lifeline Arm CPR devices, EMS manager Jason Bowman said.

These devices make it possible for EMS to provide uninterrupted CPR for patients in cardiac arrest. In addition, medical personnel also have Zoll X-Series cardiac monitors that allow them to send 12 leads to the hospital emergency room for patients having an ST-elevated myocardial infarction, a serious heart attack.

“These devices allow EMS to provide better cardiac outcomes to the communities we serve,” Bowman said.

Bowman first became aware of automated CPR devices in his role as Brighton fire chief.

Recognizing this type of device could be a lifesaver for Alton area patients, Bowman worked with Dr. Sebastian Rueckert, AMH vice president and chief medical officer; and Bryan Hartwick, AMH vice president of human resources, to research and determined the Lifeline Arm was the best device to meet AMH EMS’ needs.

“We have found that those who use automated devices have better outcomes with their patients in cardiac arrest because they do not need to interrupt or pause their compressions,” Bowman said.

He explained that, in the past, EMS personnel would have to stop compressions to administer an IV or medications, or perhaps to transfer a patient from their home to an ambulance.

The device runs on a long-life rechargeable battery and allows the user to adjust the appropriate compressions based on the patient’s needs.

“These devices are easy to deploy and all of our paramedics and EMS have undergone special training,” Bowman said. “We are really excited to have these devices and grateful for everyone’s support. They will help save lives.”

There are now six devices in service. The White Cross Auxiliary bought three of the devices from its annual budget, and proceeds from the auxiliary’s Girls on Grapes, Boys on Brew fundraiser will purchase one more. The Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation purchased the other three.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter