Alton Memorial Hospital earns national awards

× Expand With the PRC Awards their departments earned this year are (seated, from left) manager Sue Walker of the Human Motion Institute; Amy Toenyes of the Digestive Health Center; Jessica Mossman of the Women’s Health and Childbirth Center; and Rebecca Miller and Cindy Bray of the Emergency Department; (standing, from left) AMH President Dave Braasch, Debbie Turpin, vice president of Patient Care Services; and Brad Goacher, vice president of Operations.

Alton Memorial Hospital won four prestigious honors at the 2017 PRC (Professional Research Consultants) National Excellence in Healthcare Conference.

The Digestive Health Center earned the Top Performer Award, which recognizes service lines that score at or above the 100th percentile for Overall Quality of Care in PRC’s national client database for the prior calendar year.

PRC’s 5-Star Awards went to:

The Human Motion Institute for its Outpatient Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapy services;

The Women’s Health and Childbirth Center for inpatient OB/GYN services.

A four-star award went to the Emergency Department.

It’s the 10th year in a row that the Human Motion Institute has won a 5-Star Award.

Service lines that score in the top 10 percent of the national client database for the prior calendar year earn 5-Star Awards. Service lines that score in the top 25 percent of the national client database for the prior calendar year earn 4-Star Awards. The awards are based on the percentage of patients who rate the facility or unit “Excellent” for Overall Quality of Care questions.

“Everyone in our hospital works extremely hard to earn the respect and trust of our patients, physicians and the communities we serve,” hospital President Dave Braasch said. “I’m very proud of everyone who has contributed to earning these awards. We will continuously strive to improve the quality, safety and experience of our patients and their families. Our team’s focus is to always make medicine better.”

The Excellence in Healthcare Awards recognize organizations and individuals who achieve excellence throughout the year by improving patient experiences, health care employee engagement and/or physician alignment and engagement based on surveys of their patients.

“It is an honor to recognize Alton Memorial Hospital with these Excellence in Healthcare Awards for their deserving work,” said Joe M. Inguanzo, president and chief executive officer of PRC. “It takes true dedication and determination to achieve this level of excellence in health care, and Alton Memorial has shown its commitment to making the hospital a better place to work, a better place to practice medicine and a better place for patients to be treated.”

