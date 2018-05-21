Alton Memorial lab adds high-tech equipment

× Expand Alton Memorial’s Heart & Vascular Center staff poses with the new equipment in the cath lab.

ALTON | The Alton Memorial Hospital cardiac cath lab has undergone a remodeling that includes state-of-the-art equipment to assure patients they are receiving the best heart care possible.

AMH recently purchased and put into service the Impella PVAD (Percutaneous Ventricular Assist Device). Percutaneous means using a catheter to place a stent to keep blood vessels open.

“The Impella device is a small pump that is inserted into the body and is used for treatment of severe heart failure, cardiogenic shock, and high-risk percutaneous coronary intervention,” said Brad Ketterer, the cath lab’s manager. “This device makes a wide variety of coronary interventions safer in high-risk patients, especially for those who may not be a surgical candidate.”

Cardiogenic shock is a condition in which the heart suddenly can’t pump enough blood to meet the body’s needs. The condition is most often caused by a severe heart attack.

The Impella is the only FDA-approved device on the market utilized for cardiogenic shock and high-risk percutaneous coronary intervention. The Impella has also recently been recommended for peri and post-partum cardiomyopathy patients. Peripartum cardiomyopathy, also known as postpartum cardiomyopathy, is an uncommon form of heart failure that happens during the last month of pregnancy or up to five months after giving birth. Cardiomyopathy literally means heart muscle disease.

A Siemens Artis ZEE is now in place along with the existing Siemens Axiom, capable of doing both cardiac and peripheral angiograms and stents. It is also capable of pacemaker insertions.

The AMH cardiac cath lab features a highly experienced, well-trained staff and skilled interventional cardiologists. For more information, call (618) 463-7427 or visit the website.

