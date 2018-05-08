Alton Memorial leads the way in stroke treatment

ALTON | If you’re like most Americans, you plan your future. Today, more and more Americans are protecting their most important asset — their brain. Are you?

Stroke ranks as the fifth-leading killer in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and causes significant disability among adults. A stroke can be devastating to individuals and their families, robbing them of their independence. It is the most common cause of adult disability.

“First, you must recognize you are having a stroke,” says Kyle Ogle, who began in January as the stroke program coordinator at Alton Memorial Hospital. “A stroke is like a heart attack, except it occurs in the brain. However, strokes do not always result in obvious signs such as pain and shortness of breath. More subtle signs can occur such as uneven facial appearance, weakness on one side of the body, speech that sounds strange, sudden vision problems, and/or sudden problems with balance or walking.”

Patients and families need to rapidly access and demand fast care. Unlike many other conditions, stroke has a limited treatment window from symptom onset. The only drug approved by the FDA for treatment of ischemic stroke is Alteplase (or tPA), which needs to be given within 3 hours of having a stroke or up to 4 1/2 hours if the patient is eligible.

“When you suspect someone is having a stroke, call 911 immediately,” Ogle said. “Due to these crucial time windows, those arriving at the hospital via ambulance or waiting room will generally be seen faster. When there is no blood flow to an area of the brain, 2 million brain cells die each minute. This can lead to permanent damage or even death.”

Emergency Department honored

Three patients came to the hospital’s Emergency Department on Feb. 26 with stroke symptoms and received intervention with Alteplace, or t-PA. This is a drug used for the treatment of ischemic stroke and is recommended to be given as soon as possible to eligible patients.

“This is very unusual considering the fact that only two patients were treated with Alteplase during the entire month of January,” Ogle said. “During this challenging time, our hospital staff (ED nurses, physicians, radiology, pharmacy, laboratory) did exceptional work. All of the patients were treated with this drug in less than 60 minutes from the time they arrived.”

Based on a study that describes how many brain neurons, synapses, and miles of myelinated fibers are lost every hour without intervention for ischemic stroke, the following numbers were extracted to show what exactly was saved that day:

36.1 million neurons

266 billion synapses

142.5 miles of myelinated fibers

The patients all had a diagnosis of acute stroke and are recovering. As a result of the great work done that day, the ED was presented with a cake recently from Genentech, the pharmaceutical company which provides t-PA.

Attending physicians were Dr. Raghu Kanumuri and Dr. Raymond Hughes. ER staff who treated the patients were Donna Darr, Beth Nevins, Jennifer Womack, Toni Smith, and Jessica Curtner.

Signs of a stroke

Sudden numbness or weakness of face, arm, or leg, especially on one side of the body

Sudden confusion, or trouble talking or understanding speech

Sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes

Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, or loss of balance or coordination

Sudden severe headache with no known cause

Inherent stroke risk factors

Age. Stroke occurs in all age groups. Studies show the risk of stroke nearly doubles every 10 years after the age of 55. It is important to note that strokes can also occur in childhood or adolescence.

Gender. Women have more strokes each year compared to men. Factors increasing risk for stroke in women can include pregnancy, history of preeclampsia/eclampsia or gestational diabetes, oral contraceptive use (especially when combined with smoking), and post-menopausal hormone therapy.

Race. People from certain ethnic groups have a higher risk of stroke. African Americans have almost twice the risk of first-time stroke compared to Caucasians in the United States; this can be due to higher risk of high blood pressure, diabetes, and/or obesity. Hispanic Americans also have a higher risk of stroke.

Family history of stroke. Stroke seems to run in some families. Several factors may contribute to familial stroke. Members of a family might have a genetic tendency for stroke risk factors, such as an inherited predisposition for high blood pressure (hypertension) or diabetes. The influence of a common lifestyle among family members also could contribute to familial stroke.

