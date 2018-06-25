Alton Memorial offers Staying Home Alone class

ALTON | Alton Memorial Hospital will serve as host to Staying Home Alone from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 25.

This 90-minute class is designed for parents and children to attend together. Taught by an instructor from St. Louis Children’s Hospital, this class will help parents and children determine the child’s readiness — physically, mentally, socially and emotionally — to stay home alone.

The course includes three workbooks and the cost is $25 per family.

Pre-registration is required. Call (314) 454-5437 or (800) 678-5437, or register online.

