Alton Memorial shows appreciation for physicians

ALTON — Dr. Angela Holbrook was the Alton Memorial Hospital Chairman’s Award winner in 2017, but AMH also honored several other physicians at the annual Physician’s Appreciation Dinner:

Dr. Adam Snyder, pediatric dentist, received the Community Service/Humanitarian Award. This award recognizes a physician who provides professional services as an act of kindness and serves as an active volunteer by donating personal time and involvement in supporting charitable agencies and activities.

Dr. Salvador LoBianco, chief of medicine and medical director of the ICU, received the Clinical Physician Award. This award recognizes a physician who consistently achieves high standards in the practice of medicine, who finds innovative ways of delivering quality medical care, despite budget and personnel constraints, and is looked upon as a role model by their peers.

Dr. Valinda Allen, medical director of the AMH Wound Care Center, earned the Patient Service Excellence Award. This award recognizes a physician who shows a greater commitment to patients, consistently exceeds expectations in the care of their patients and families and shows a greater commitment in understanding and responsiveness to the physical, emotional and intellectual needs of their patients.

Dr. Susan Rayne, chief of Pathology and chairman of the Transfusion Committee, earned the High Impact Teammate Award. This award recognizes a physician who plays a key role in successful administration or management of an office or program activity, makes exceptional contributions to the accomplishments, goals and objectives of AMH, exercises exceptional judgment in making managerial decisions and developing innovations that provide increased effectiveness in the management of programs, and makes choices that maximize the use of available resources.

Dr. Christopher Aldridge, chief of Surgery and on staff with Alton Surgery, earned the Emerging Leader Award. This award recognizes a physician who has made significant contributions to the department in which they are assigned and is still early in their career with AMH, yet has already demonstrated excellence and dedication to AMH.

Brett Wassink, physicians assistant with BJC Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, earned the Allied Health Professional Clinical Excellence Award. This award recognizes an Allied Health Professional who actively contributes to continuous improvement initiatives in their practice area, demonstrates an understanding of the challenges experienced by the communities in which they serve, demonstrates exceptional service and commitment and promotes working in partnership across all areas of professional practice.

Dr. Edward Ragsdale, a retired radiologist and former chief of Medical Imaging, earned the Lifetime Achievement Award. This award recognizes a physician who has made AMH his primary hospital and throughout his professional career has made significant contributions to the community and to the growth and development of AMH. He used his talents and time with unselfish dedication in the pursuit to make AMH the premier place to receive health care.

