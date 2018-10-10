Alton Memorial to host annual Diabetes Fair

AMH logo

Living with diabetes can be challenging at times but the more knowledge about the disease you can gather, the easier it will be to manage — and the healthier you’ll be.

One great opportunity to learn more is at Alton Memorial Hospital’s 18th annual Diabetes Fair. This educational and fun event is set for 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 10, in the hospital’s Beeby Wing lobby and cafeteria. Guests can enter through the Duncan Wing lobby. The fair is part of National Diabetes Month.

To register for the fair and to make an appointment for an A1C screening, call (800) 392-0936.

You can visit a wide assortment of booths that offer the latest information about diabetes medications, treatment and equipment available.

Dr. Wael Girgis, an endocrinologist on staff at Alton Memorial, will speak in the café meeting rooms at 10 a.m. Those who come to listen to Girgis will be entered into a drawing for prizes at the end of the talk. There is limited seating for the presentation, so tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis as you enter the fair.

After Girgis’ presentation, you can enjoy a complimentary boxed lunch, courtesy of Firehouse Subs, served in the cafeteria.

The A1C screenings, plus other health screenings, will be available just down the hall from the fair in the AMH Wound Care Center. You must make an appointment in advance for the A1C screenings, but diabetic foot screenings and lung function tests will also be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets for those will be available when you sign in at the registration table for the fair.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter