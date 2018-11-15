Alton Memorial to host Babysitting 101

AMH logo

A Babysitting 101 class is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at Alton Memorial Hospital in the cafeteria meeting rooms. The cost is $30 per child.

Pre-registration is required. Call (314) 454-5437 or (800) 678-5437, press 3 and tell the operator “December 1 Alton Memorial Hospital,” or register online.

The class, taught by an instructor from St. Louis Children's Hospital, is a great introduction to the basics of babysitting. A 28-page workbook, a backpack and light snack are provided.

Topics include the business of babysitting; child development; safety and first aid; fun and games.

