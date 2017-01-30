Alton municipal attorney plans to change course

Alton’s city attorney, Megan Williams, is moving on with a greater good in mind.

The 33-year-old legal adviser plans to embark on a new journey with The Lantern Network when her current term ends in May.

The Lantern Network is a newly formed nonprofit business incubator designed to engage community creatives, curators and catalysts together within mission-driven works focused on nurturing the common good, according to Williams, while addressing three key areas: benevolence, business and belonging. The organization will be headquartered in the old post office building at 300 Alby St., across the corner from City Hall.

Williams, who also serves as Alton’s assistant corporation counselor, will fulfill a leadership position with the new organization when her current term with the city ends in May.

In a prepared statement, Williams said: “I am very grateful for the time I have spent serving the city of Alton as its city attorney. During that time, I have had the opportunity to meet and work with some of the most positive, engaged and loving individuals I have ever met. The city of Alton is a wonderful place to live and work, and I look forward to being able to serve the Alton community in a different capacity moving forward.”

