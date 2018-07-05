Alton NAACP continues back-to-school tradition

ALTON | The Alton Branch of the NAACP will host the 23rd annual Back To School/Stay In School event.

The NAACP organizes the effort each year to provide students with the backpacks and supplies they need to start the school year, at no cost to families.

The event will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at James Killion Park on Washington Avenue in Alton. Free backpacks and school supplies will be provided to nearly 1,000 youths from kindergarten to 12th-grade levels. The event also features a variety of booths and a keynote address to remind students of the importance of academics and regular attendance at school. This year’s keynote address will be provided by Superintendent Dr. Robert Daiber and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Andrew Reinking, both of the Madison County Regional Office of Education.

In addition to the supplies and program, students will also receive a picnic luncheon at the park. Free bus transportation is also provided to the event. Students must be present to receive school supplies.

Vendors may set up tables for no cost by contacting the NAACP Office at (618) 465-1621.

Donations are still needed to help support the event. Donations can be mailed to the NAACP office at P.O. Box 1216, Alton, IL 62002, or picked up by calling the NAACP office.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter