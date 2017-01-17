Alton native enlists in Illinois Army National Guard

× Expand U.S. Army photo Spc. Dennis Moore Jr. of Alton shakes hands with recruiter Sgt. 1st Class Mario Saenz following Moore’s enlistment into the Illinois Army National Guard on Jan. 5 at the Fairview Heights recruiting station. Moore enlisted as a 42A, human resources administrative specialist, and is assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry Regiment, in Marion. Moore served five years in the active Army, including one tour in South Korea.

Spc. Dennis Moore Jr. of Alton was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard on Jan. 5 at the recruiting station in Fairview Heights.

Moore enlisted as a 42A, human resources administrative specialist, and is assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry Regiment, based in Marion.

He served the last five years in the active Army as a petroleum supply specialist, including one tour in South Korea. Moore said he is happy to know he can continue his service as a guardsman.

“I have always wanted to serve my community with the Illinois National Guard, even before I first enlisted,” Moore said. “I’m very proud to now be able to serve my community, state and country.”

Moore said he plans to attend Lewis and Clark Community College and take advantage of the post-9/11 G.I. Bill, Illinois Veterans Grant and the National Guard Grant, which covers 100 percent of college tuition for any Illinois state college or university up to a doctorate degree.

The Recruiting and Retention Battalion congratulates Moore and welcomes him to the Illinois Army National Guard.

