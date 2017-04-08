Alton native named NCO of the Year

× Expand Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Becker accepts his award for Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year for Team Kadena with 18 Wing Commander Brig. Gen. Barry Cornish, 18 Wing Command Chief Command Sgt. Michael Ditore, 353 Special Operations Group Cmdr. Col. William Freeman, and 353 Special Operations Group Command Chief Command Sgt. Edward Golombeski.

Alton native Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Becker received high honors in February, when he was named Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year for Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, after previously winning the award at his squadron, group and wing level.

Kadena Air Base is the hub of airpower in the Pacific and home to the Air Force’s largest combat wing — the 18th Wing — and associate units. More than 18,000 Americans are stationed there.

During 2016, Becker received an array of awards showing the hard work and dedication not only in his primary duties but also through his leadership abilities in community projects and self-improvement. In May 2016, he was promoted to the rank of technical sergeant. During the year’s third quarter, July through September, he won NCO of the quarter for the 18th Medical Operations Squadron, 18th Medical Group, 18th Wing, and the Team Kadena award that includes other partner units, specifically the 353 Special Operations Group. During this quarter, Becker effectively led his element in the mental health clinic to provide mental health care to more than 14,000 beneficiaries, and he led the charge for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in September. Becker was also the co-point of contact for the Air Force Sergeants Association’s POW/MIA 24-hour event, in which runners continuously ran a half-mile loop while the names of POWs and MIAs from every conflict in U.S. history were read to honor them. During November and December, Becker attended the NCO Academy, where he was nominated by his flight for the Commandant’s Award and was awarded as a Distinguished Graduate — a recognition granted to only the top 10 percent of the class.

Becker is responsible for a team of seven airmen in the alcohol and drug treatment program in the 18th Medical Operations Squadron, 18th Medical Group. His plans are to complete his bachelor’s degree in psychology while applying for a doctorate program at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, in which he would commission as an officer and work toward his doctorate in psychology. He is happily married to his wife, Bridget Ann Becker, of five years with their two sons Jason, 2, and Carter, 1, as they await the arrival of their third child in October 2017. He is the son of Jonathan and Angela Becker of Grafton and Theresa Mitchell of Belleville.

