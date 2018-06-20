Alton native serves on "floating city"

An Alton native and 2011 Alton High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, which recently returned from a seven-month deployment.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Caprice Denton is an aviation boatswain’s mate (equipment) aboard the carrier, operating out of San Diego. She is responsible for launching and recovering aircraft.

Denton credits success in the Navy to lessons learned growing up in Alton.

“I learned the importance of keeping a cool head,” Denton said. “In the Navy, you work in a lot of stressful situations and being mentally stable keeps people from getting hurt.”

The crew spent the deployment supporting Operations Inherent Resolve and Freedom’s Sentinel, as well as maritime security cooperation efforts in the Arabian Gulf and Pacific Ocean.

The ship transited more than 56,000 miles and made five port calls in four countries, to include the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Republic of Singapore, and the Republic of the Philippines, as well as port calls in Hawaii and Guam.

“This deployment I had a lot of personal growth, and I was proud of how I was able to handle adversity,” Denton said.

Named in honor of former President Theodore Roosevelt, the carrier is longer than three football fields, measuring nearly 1,100 feet. The ship, a true floating city, weighs more than 100,000 tons and has a flight deck that is 252 feet wide.

Powerful catapults slingshot the aircraft off the ship’s bow. The planes land aboard the carrier by snagging a steel cable with an arresting hook that protrudes from the rear of the aircraft.

As a sailor with numerous responsibilities, Denton learns about life at sea serving in the Navy and the importance of taking personal responsibility while leading others.

Denton has military ties with family members who have previously served and is honored to carry on the family tradition.

“My aunt served in the Navy and my uncle served in the Army,” Denton said. “They told me about all of the benefits the military had to offer and I am glad I took their advice.”

Sailors’ jobs are highly varied aboard the carrier. Approximately 3,200 men and women make up the ship’s crew, which keeps all parts of the aircraft carrier running smoothly — this includes everything from washing dishes and preparing meals to handling weaponry and maintaining the nuclear reactors. Another 2,500 men and women form the air wing responsible for flying and maintaining the aircraft aboard the ship.

“What Rough Riders have accomplished during this deployment was truly inspirational,” said Capt. Carlos Sardiello, the ship’s commanding officer. “Earning the privilege to be called the best one day at a time; every sailor and Marine made what is very difficult look easy. We are immensely proud of the hard work and dedication that was exhibited as well as the sacrifices of the families.”

Theodore Roosevelt, like each of the Navy’s aircraft carriers, is designed for a 50-year service life. When the air wing is embarked, the ship carries more than 70 attack jets, helicopters and other aircraft, all of which take off from and land aboard the carrier at sea.

All of this makes the Theodore Roosevelt a self-contained mobile airport and strike platform, and often the first response to a global crisis because of a carrier’s ability to operate freely in international waters anywhere on the world’s oceans.

As a member of one of the Navy’s most relied-upon assets, Denton and other Theodore Roosevelt sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes, providing the Navy the nation needs.

“Serving in the Navy means you are sacrificing your own liberties to make sure everyone else can keep theirs,” Denton said.

