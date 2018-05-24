Alton native takes over as commander of Navy recruiting district

× Expand U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Latrice Jackson (From left) Cmdr. Nathan Rockholm, incoming commanding officer, Navy Recruiting District St. Louis; Cmdr. Matthew Byrne, outgoing commanding officer, Navy Recruiting District St. Louis; and Capt. Jason Webb, commodore, Navy Recruiting Region West; stand at attention during a retirement ceremony for Byrne. Byrne relinquished command to Rockholm as the commanding officer of Navy Recruiting District St. Louis during a change of command ceremony prior to retiring from the Navy after 21 years of service.

Navy Recruiting District St. Louis held a change of command ceremony May 24 at the Boeing Co. in St. Louis.

During the ceremony, Cmdr. Nathan Rockholm relieved Cmdr. Matthew Byrne as commanding officer.

Rockholm, a native of Alton, said it was an honor and privilege to be the next commanding officer of Navy Recruiting District St. Louis.

“I can’t begin to tell you how honored and humbled I am to have been given this incredible opportunity to lead this great group of people,” Rockholm said.

Capt. Jason Webb, commodore, Navy Recruiting Region West, served as the presiding officer. Webb discussed how important recruiters were to building the Navy.

“Month after month, year after year, without you no one joins the Navy,” Webb said. “You are the key to our success and always will be.”

During Byrne’s time as commanding officer, Navy Recruiting District St. Louis successfully contracted 5,637 active-duty and reserve personnel.

Immediately following the ceremony, Byrne, a native of Columbia, Mo., retired after 21 years of naval service.

Byrne thanked command personnel for all of their hard work and support during his tour.

“There have been some tough days and long nights, but on the balance I’m extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished and proud to have been your skipper,” Byrne said.

He added the command was in great hands going forward with Rockholm.

Rockholm, who also served as the executive officer of Navy Recruiting District St. Louis, said he had no doubt the command was ready to meet the challenges of building the Navy in today’s strategic environment.

“Trust me when I tell you that with the ability, talent, desire courage and commitment I see from each and every one of you on a daily basis, I have no doubt that we are prepared to meet any challenge, accomplish any mission, and that we will make our country and our families proud of the Navy we built,” Rockholm said.

Navy Recruiting District St. Louis’ area of responsibility covers more than 200,000 square miles, which encompasses all of Missouri, parts of Illinois and Kansas, as well as a portion of Kentucky. More than 100 officers, enlisted, and civilian staff comprise 29 recruiting stations, two Navy officer recruiting stations and the headquarters. Additionally, two Military Entrance Processing Stations — one at the headquarters in St. Louis and one in Kansas City, Mo. — handle applicants’ processing, classification, and physical examinations.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter