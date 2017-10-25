Alton Optimists name Students of the Month for October

Audrey Evola of Alton Middle School and Nadja Kapetanovich of West Elementary are the Alton Area Optimist Club’s Students of the Month for October.

The club gives a $25 gift card to the student as well as a $25 donation to a nonprofit organization of the student’s choice.

Audrey is the daughter of Robert and Amanda Evola. According to her teachers, Audrey embodies the tenets of the Optimist organization. She treats every person with kindness and respect. She makes her friends feel they are valued and she tries to look for the positive in every situation. Audrey is an excellent teammate and a leader on the softball field and volleyball court. As a member of the Bluff City fast-pitch softball team, she worked to collect used softball equipment to give to hurricane victims. When Audrey is not playing sports, she is participating in the AMS marching band and National Junior Honor Society.

Nadja, daughter of Mirsad and Jennifer Kapetanovich of Alton, is a fifth-grade student in Maria Scott’s class at West Elementary School. She is a straight “A” student who likes to stay involved in school activities. She has participated in Young Authors, Science Fair, and she volunteers in the ROAR program. When she is not at school, she is active in the arts. Nadja plays the piano and viola in the district’s Honors Orchestra, she takes art classes at the Jacoby Arts Center, has participated in three musicals and has been a dancer since age 4.

The Alton Area Optimist Club is a youth-oriented community service organization that has been in existence for more than 60 years in the Riverbend. The club sponsors youth sports teams, supports Boys and Girls Scouts, participates in the Rock Springs Celebration of Lights, Memorial Day Parade, and supports school activities such as poster contests and the Elementary and Middle School Students of the Month. The club is also a yearly sponsor of the 1st Responder Recognition Dinner. Its biggest activity is the bestowing of several college or trade school scholarships to high school students each year.

