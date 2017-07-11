Alton panel lays over hotel tax increase

Alton’s aldermanic Committee of the Whole laid over a resolution at its July 10 meeting that would add a $2 per night tax on hotel room rentals, intended to help pay for new vehicles for the police and fire departments. The tax revenues would be divided equally between the two departments for vehicle replacement.

Some council members, including 5th Ward Alderman Charles Brake, indicated they wanted to meet with Mayor Brant Walker before moving forward to see if there is a way to come to a consensus between the needs of the departments and the businesses. Hotel industry representatives were on hand to oppose the measure.

One industry speaker was Jack Leonard, manager of the Hampton Inn and Suites, who also represents its owner, Champion Hotels. Champion also owns the Comfort Inn, Best Western, and Super 8 motels in Alton. Jim Belote, co-owner of Beall Mansion bed and breakfast and George Street Suites, also addressed the committee at the meeting.

In other action, the committee voted to lay over a resolution permitting the city to move forward with signing agreements with Bartlett and West Inc. of Jerseyville and EcoEngineers of Des Moines, Iowa, for facility design; size, cost, and utility projections; and for procurement of feedstock, or waste sources, for a proposed recovery resource facility at the wastewater treatment plant that would generate much-needed revenue for the city.

3rd Ward Alderman Michael Velloff indicated he wanted to engage in a dialogue with possible suppliers before moving forward.

