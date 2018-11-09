Alton Police Department brings back cadet program

Alton Police Department

Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons announced on Wednesday that the Alton Police Cadet Program has been revitalized.

“I am happy to bring back the Alton Police Cadet Program to help with park security and further our already growing community policing initiatives,” Simmons said.

Alton Police Cadets will be paid, “seasonal status” employees of the Alton Police Department, and will support Alton police with day-to-day tasks and park security. Cadets must be at least 18 years old, but can only work in that role until their 21st birthday.

“The Alton Police Cadet Program is designed to expose young adults to a career in law enforcement and hopefully garner a more qualified and diverse police applicant pool later,” Simmons said.

If interested in applying to be an Alton Police Cadet, visit www.altonpolice.com/careers.