Alton Police Department to increase patrols during holiday shopping

The Alton Police Department will have extra officers on the street this holiday shopping season.

Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said four officers will be on patrol today. Two extra officers were on patrol on Thanksgiving night.

“Their whole function those days will be to patrol our retail establishments in an effort to deter crime,” Simmons said.

Though extra officers will be on hand, the Alton Police Department encourages shoppers to help in the fight against crime. If traveling in a vehicle, be sure to place any valuables out of sight before you exit. Then, lock the vehicle before entering a store.

Simmons explained why locking your car and securing your valuables is important.

“Most vehicle burglaries in our area are crimes of opportunity,” he said. “The criminal sees something they want in the car and then they try the door handle. When it opens, they take your property.”

Simmons also requests that shoppers refrain from carrying, or displaying, large amounts of cash during the holiday season.

“Showing large amounts of money while out and about may make a person a more appealing target for a criminal,” he said. “If you have to carry a lot of cash, keep it out of sight in your wallet or purse.”

Individuals who see suspicious activity should contact the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505 or dial 9-1-1 in an emergency. Helpful information to have available when calling is a description of the individual, what was happening, which direction they went if the individual left the area, and a description of the vehicle if a vehicle was used.

