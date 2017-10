ALTON — Police Chief Jason “Jake” Simmons has announced an open question-and-answer forum set for 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Alton Law Enforcement Center, 1700 E. Broadway.

The community is invited to attend and take part in a dialogue with Alton Police Department personnel regarding the possibility of cameras being installed on the Clark Bridge.

For information, call APD at (618) 463-3505.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter