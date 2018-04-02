Alton residents invited to open house for walking and biking proposals

ALTON | Residents can review the draft Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, at an open house at City Hall, 101 E. Third St., to see the walking and biking recommendations proposed in the plan.

For the past year, Alton has been working with residents and consultants at HeartLands Conservancy to create a master plan.

“This 20-year master plan will help make the city a safer place to walk and bike,” said Michael Haynes, the city’s director of parks and recreation. “Having a plan like this will strengthen the city’s applications for state and federal funding and will aid the city in receiving funding to implement these projects.”

The plan recommends facilities such as bike lanes, multi-use trails, and sidewalks throughout Alton. The plan also includes educational and enforcement elements along with grant suggestions for funding sources. Residents will be able to provide feedback on the recommendations. They will also be asked to help prioritize projects.

The open house is one of the last steps in the planning process that started last fall. More than 690 people took an online survey about walking and biking in Alton. An open house in September gathered initial public input about important destinations and barriers. Throughout the process, a Community Advisory Committee has met regularly to help develop the plan recommendations.

For information, contact Haynes at (618) 463-3580 or email mhaynes@cityofaltonil.com.

