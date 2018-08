Alton schedules large item drop-off day

Alton City Logo

ALTON | The city of Alton and Republic Services are partnering on a bulk and large item drop-off day in Alton. This event allows residents to dispose of large items at no charge.

The drive will be 8 a.m. until noon Saturday at the former landfill on Alby Street across from the VFW. Acceptable items include mattresses, furniture, bulky items that don’t fit in your trash cart, and carpet (cut into 4-foot lengths).

There will also be an electronic waste recycling drive, provided by CJD E-Cycling, on site. Residents can bring electronics such as old CRT, projection, console televisions and CRT computer monitors for recycling. There will be a fee of $5-$25, depending on the electronic device’s size.

Items that will not be accepted include appliances, concrete, shingles, construction debris, loose trash, trash in bags and cardboard boxes, tires, and other household hazardous materials.

This event is open to Alton residents only; participants must present a valid driver’s license or other form of photo identification showing address. Only one trip per address is allowed. No trailers, stake-bed trucks, or box trucks are permitted. Waste must be below the top of the truck for standard pickup trucks.

“This is an excellent opportunity for our residents to dispose of any bulk items they may have,” Mayor Brant Walker said. “The city of Alton and Republic Service realize that we need a way for residents to dispose of bulk items and we hope that residents will take advantage of this free service.”

For information, call the Alton Public Works Department at (618) 463-3579.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter