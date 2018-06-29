Alton sets parking and closure guidelines for fireworks show

ALTON | The city of Alton will host its annual Fireworks Spectacular event Tuesday at the Riverfront Amphitheater Park.

The Clark Bridge will remain open throughout the event, but the Lincoln-Shields parking area just across the Mississippi River, in Missouri, will be closed from 3 p.m. until Wednesday morning.

Below is a list of rules and guidelines for the event. Residents are asked to take special notice that no vehicles should park on grass inside the park area and that no small unmanned aerial systems, commonly known as drones, are allowed at this event.

The fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. and will last approximately 30 minutes.

Henry Street south of Landmarks Boulevard will be closed to traffic beginning at 9 p.m. and will remain closed through the fireworks show.

Ridge Street south of Landmarks Boulevard will be closed to traffic from 9 p.m. until approximately 10 p.m. during the fireworks show.

No alcohol will be allowed outside of the park; no exceptions.

No drones are permitted; violations will result in confiscation of the drone and Federal Aviation Administration notification.

No parking on the grass in Riverfront Park. Vehicles will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense. Parking will be available in marked parking spaces around the amphitheater and in Argosy Casino’s parking lot. Any vehicles parked on grass will be subject to tow.

Once the parking lots are full, vehicular access to the park will be closed.

No parking on the levee will be allowed. Spectators may choose to sit on the levee as long as they stay in the grass outside of the safety zone.

The Clark Bridge will remain open during the fireworks show. Do not stop, stand or park on the bridge.

Please keep the pedestrian bridge from Broadway to Riverfront Park clear at all times. Do not stop or stand on the pedestrian bridge.

No personal fireworks, other than sparklers, will be allowed in the park. If fireworks are found, they will be confiscated and the owner will be ticketed.

Following the fireworks show, traffic leaving Riverfront Park will be directed east only. No traffic will be released heading west. Please plan your commute accordingly.

Officers will be wearing brightly colored traffic safety vests. If you have questions during the event, please contact one of the posted officers.

