Alton student among recipients of SIUE nursing scholarships

Kendra Tracy of Alton earned the inaugural Airman David Lee Jenkins Scholarship. Standing behind her (from left) are SIUE School of Nursing Dean Laura Bernaix and scholarship representatives Renee Van Dyke and David Jenkins.

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing celebrated generous donor support and outstanding student achievement at its 11th annual Scholarship Luncheon on April 19 in the Morris University Center.

More than $31,000 in annual and endowed scholarships was presented to 32 student recipients. During the luncheon, nursing school Dean Laura Bernaix expressed her gratitude for donor contributions and highlighted the school’s dynamic growth and advancement.

“We pride ourselves on the clinical experiences and education we provide our students in the SIUE School of Nursing,” she said. “We are movers and shakers who aim to continuously advance the academic and clinical opportunities we offer. We’ve achieved this by expanding our reach globally with experiences in Guatemala, Haiti and Costa Rica; planning and developing student exchange programs in Australia and Germany; and increasing corporate partnerships with area clinical agencies.”

Guest speaker Mackenzie Schutt received last year’s Nursing Alumni Heritage Scholarship. She now works at Mercy Hospital in the MedSurg Intensive Care Unit.

“I know firsthand the impact of the financial support you are receiving today as scholarship recipients,” Schutt said. “I am honored to stand in front of you all today, as a nurse, and say that I made it. But I did not make it without the generous contributions of our donors.”

To the donors in attendance, Schutt said, “On behalf of myself, the School of Nursing and its students who will be the face of nursing in the future, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your support, encouragement and financial support to the profession that we all love so dearly.”

Inaugural scholarships at this year’s event included the Gloria Perry Graduate Nursing Excellence Award, presented to Samantha Dinkirk of Morrisonville, and the Airman David Lee Jenkins Scholarship, presented to Kendra Tracy of Alton.

Senior Director of Development Patti McDonald acknowledged the impact of donors’ generous and selfless contributions that exemplify their belief in nursing students. She encouraged students to stay in contact with their supporters for reciprocal lifelong benefits.

“We are incredibly proud of you and we want you to know you are truly making a difference,” McDonald told students. “You are making a difference in each other’s lives, the nursing profession and the world. Your achievements are certainly worth celebrating.”

