Alton students earn Optimist honor

Kenna Gray of Alton Middle School and Deon Harrington of East Elementary are the Alton Area Optimist Club’s Students of the Month for February.

The club gives a $25 gift card to the student and donates $25 to a nonprofit organization of the student’s choice.

Kenna, daughter of Amber Gray and Travis Moore, is a sixth-grade student. Her teachers describe her as a wonderful student who is willing to help others. She is on the AMS student council and is involved in the GEMS Program. When she isn’t participating in school activities, she enjoys swimming and volunteering in the community. This year, she assisted at the Salvation Army during the holiday season.

Deon Harrington, son of Paladin and Amber Harrington of Godfrey, is a fifth-grade student. Deon is a high honor roll students who is involved in school and community activities. He is described by his teachers as a wonderful student, with a big heart for others. While at school, he enjoys participating on the math and recycling teams. Outside of school he plays basketball, baseball and football and is an active member of his church community.

The Alton Area Optimist Club is a youth-oriented community service organization that has been in existence for more than 60 years. The club sponsors youth sports teams, supports Boys and Girls Scouts, participates in the Rock Springs Celebration of Lights, Memorial Day Parade, and supports school activities such as poster contests and the Elementary and Middle School Students of the Month. The club is also a yearly sponsor of the First Responder Recognition Dinner. Its biggest activity is the bestowing of college or trade school scholarships to high school students each year.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter