Alton to implement landlord licensing

ALTON | The city will implement its business licensing of landlords, Ordinance No. 7616, on Monday. Landlords wishing to obtain an occupancy permit beginning Monday must be properly licensed and their property registered.

Property owners with residential rental property in Alton will now have to obtain a business license at a cost of $100 annually from the Treasurer’s Office and also register for each of their rental or leased properties from the Building and Zoning Department for an annual fee of $20 per dwelling unit.

All residential dwelling unit license and registration fees will be on a calendar basis.

This ordinance excludes any governmental housing authorities or departments, hotels and nursing homes.

“The purpose of the ordinance is to make owners accountable for deteriorated and substandard housing and reverse the negative housing trends that have depreciated property values within the city,” Mayor Brant Walker said.

For more information, contact Assistant City Attorney Allan Napp at (618) 463-3590 or Walker at (618) 463-3500, ext. 3. Forms are available at the Treasurer’s Office, Building and Zoning and on the city’s website.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter