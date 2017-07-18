Alton tourism bureau receives accreditation

For the second time in its more than 30-year history, the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau has received the coveted Destination Marketing Organization accreditation.

The accreditation was awarded by the Destination Marketing Accreditation Program, an international accreditation program developed by the Washington, D.C.-based Destinations International. By earning the accreditation, destination marketing organizations communicated to their community, buyers and potential visitors that they have attained a significant measure of excellence.

“The recertification process was rigorous, but it is one that we proudly connect to our tourism organization and work,” said Brett Stawar, president and CEO of the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We are honored to receive the accreditation and are pleased to be recognized in the destination marketing community for providing outstanding services in accordance with international standards and benchmarks in the field.”

The bureau was one of 22 destinations this year to receive the Destination Marketing Accreditation Program seal in recognition of its commitment to industry excellence. The accreditations were announced at Destinations International’s annual conference.

Accreditation standards cover governance, finance, management, human resources, technology, visitor services, group services, sales, communications, membership, brand management, destination development, research and market intelligence, innovation and stakeholder relationships.

The Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau serves Madison, Jersey and Calhoun counties. The bureau is dedicated to educating visitors about the region’s offerings by providing information about history, landmarks, recreational opportunities, leisure attractions, special events and scenic marvels. The bureau is certified by the Illinois Office of Tourism.

