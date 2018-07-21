Alton VFW Auxiliary marks milestone

ALTON | After five years of moving up the chairs in the Department of Illinois, Sue Parrish of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1308 Auxiliary in Alton was elected June 16 to the office of Department of Illinois VFW Auxiliary president for the 2018-2019 year.

This is the first time the Alton auxiliary has had a department president in its 80-year history.

“Congrats to Sue and for all you do for our veterans and their families,” a VFW press release states. “Alton VFW and its auxiliary are very proud of Sue and her accomplishments.”

Parrish’s theme for the year is “peace for all veterans.” Her pin, available for $3, is a white dove with a poppy in its beak. Her special project is Homes for Heroes, which will build a home in Illinois for a deserving veteran.

To help raise money for her project, the auxiliary has cookbooks for sale for $10. The books have recipes from all over the state and are available at VFW Post 1308, 4445 Alby St.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter