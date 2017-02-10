Alton visitor center, library to highlight Lincoln heritage area

Start your journey looking for Abraham Lincoln in Alton and have your National Park Service passport stamped at the same time.

Visitors looking for traces of Abraham Lincoln in Alton can get their national parks passport stamped at the Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St., or the Hayner Genealogy & Local History Library, 401 State St., both local links to the federal Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area. Passports can be stamped starting Friday, Feb. 10.

National Park Service Passports will be available for sale at the Alton Visitor Center the week of Feb. 13.

Alton was named an official Looking for Lincoln community in September, which is part of the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area. That designation allowed local officials to become part of the heritage area’s National Park Service passport program.

Visitors who have a National Park Service Passport to Your National Parks can collect cancellation stamps at specific sites in participating Looking for Lincoln communities. There are 21 Looking for Lincoln passport sites in Illinois.

“Being a passport stamp site is really an added benefit for the region,” Alton Regional CVB President and CEO Brett Stawar said. “We have a rich Lincoln heritage in Alton and bringing in the passport will give visitors a great reason to come walk with us in Mr. Lincoln’s footsteps. The popularity of the National Park Service’s passport program will be another reason to love our destination.”

The passport program provides opportunities for visitors to explore the communities where Lincoln lived, worked and traveled in Illinois. Passport stamps are free to collect at each location.

To become a Lincoln passport stamp center, it is important the sites be accessible to the public and be staffed during regular operating hours. The locations are strongly encouraged to have a connection to Lincoln’s life and times.

Having the Hayner Genealogy & Local History Library serve as a passport stamp site was a great way to showcase the library’s ties to Lincoln, Stawar said.

According to Lacy McDonald, manager of the genealogy library, the library has many historic books about Lincoln and generally has Lincoln exhibits throughout the library system. In the mid-1850s Lincoln’s law partner, William Herndon, was a speaker in the Alton Library Association’s lecture series.

“We have books from the 1800s about Lincoln and some items reportedly owned by Mary Todd Lincoln at the library,” McDonald said. “We also have an original letter from Mr. Lincoln to Simeon Ryder that is dated from 1844. Being a passport site is very exciting for us and we are thrilled and looking forward to being part of the Lincoln experience.”

The Looking for Lincoln National Heritage Area covers 42 Illinois counties, includes more than 300 Lincoln historic sites and five scenic byways.

Lincoln National Heritage Gateway communities include Springfield, Bloomington/Normal, Quincy, Alton, Charleston and Danville.

VisitAlton.com/Lincoln

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter