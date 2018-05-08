Alton woman dies in U.S. 67 crash

× Expand crash

An Alton woman died early Tuesday morning after her vehicle struck a tree on northbound U.S. 67 north of Missouri 94 in St. Charles County, Mo.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Nadia C. McNeal, 30, was driving a 2012 Mitsubishi Galant at 10:40 p.m. Monday when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and hit a tree. She was transported by ARCH Air Medical Service helicopter to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, where she was pronounced dead at 12:22 a.m. Tuesday.

She was wearing a seat belt.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter