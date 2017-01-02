Alton YWCA accepting scholarship applications

ALTON — The YWCA of Alton is accepting applications for the 2017 Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leader Scholarship.

Since 1991, the organization has awarded scholarships to high school senior women who demonstrate leadership and a sustained commitment to improving their community.

Scholarship applications are available at the school’s guidance office. Applications also are available at altonywca.com, the front desk of the YWCA of Alton, 304 E. Third St.; or via email at wod@altonywca.com.

The deadline for submitting applications is Feb. 24.

The YWCA of Alton, established in 1918, is part of the largest and oldest women’s organizations in the world. For more information, call (618) 465-7774.

altonywca.com