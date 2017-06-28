Alton YWCA and Alton High School Edible Arrangements introduce theater camp

ALTON — This summer, the YWCA of Alton has enlisted the help of area theater students to expose the younger generations to the theatrical arts.

In coordination with the Alton High School Edible Arrangements, the YWCA will present its Summer Theatre Camp for ages 8 to 13 years July 10-14 in the YWCA gym.

The YWCA recognizes the importance of exposing younger generations to the arts and how it helps develop teamwork, discipline, creativity, social skills, and active learning. This camp is dedicated to teaching skills that can be used later in life. Whether it be learning how to express one’s creativity or giving voice to one’s ideas, the YWCA of Alton believes in helping foster social skills.

Campers will participate in improv games, voice lessons, audition etiquette, acting and dance exercises. The camp runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and campers will need to bring their own lunch. There will be a rehearsal Saturday, July 15, followed by a performance by the Improv Troupe. The performance will be free admission but donations are excepted.

Through the YWCA’s activities, area youths are cultivating values, skills and relationships that lead to positive behaviors, better health, and educational achievement.

For more information, call (618)-465-7774 or email info@altonywca.com.

