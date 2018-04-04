Alton YWCA joins in creation of statewide policy council

In recognition of Women’s History Month, the Alton YWCA has joined local affiliates from across Illinois to create a statewide policy council.

“YWCA has been working on behalf of women and their families for over a century, making us the oldest women’s organization in the nation,” said Dorri McWhorter, CEO of YWCA Metropolitan Chicago, which is spearheading this effort. “In an era where women’s issues are finally getting the attention they deserve, our goal through this policy council is to amplify the collective voices of hundreds of thousands of women who are served by Illinois YWCA associations.”

In Illinois, women and families are struggling to keep pace. Budget shortfalls, unemployment and underemployment, sexual harassment and gender discrimination in the workplace, the lack of quality affordable child care, domestic and community violence, and other factors mean the work of the YWCA is as critical as ever before.

“We cannot stand on the sidelines,” said Dontae Latson, president and CEO of YWCA-McLean County. “With the potential for yet another budget crisis in Illinois, we must come together to advocate on behalf of our communities because when budgets are not passed, women and families suffer the most.”

The YWCA Illinois Policy Council will be a mechanism to bring diverse voices to the policy table. Besides its racial, ethnic and socio-economic diversity, YWCA organizations also reach younger women who are eager to engage and advocate.

“The women we serve, both within the university and in the larger Urbana-Champaign community, are fired up and ready to advocate for themselves and others,” said Andrea Rundell, executive director of the YWCA-University of Illinois. “To be able to work collectively across the state on policies that matter to all of us is a powerful opportunity that we are eager to support.”

There are 15 YWCA local associations in Illinois that share a national mission to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. Each association offers programs and services relevant to its specific community in fulfillment of this mission. Local YWCA affiliates are often the largest providers of child care services, rape crisis support, and economic empowerment services in their regions. Their work is supported not only by paid staff, but also by extensive volunteer networks.

Besides Alton, affiliates that have joined the statewide coalition include Canton, Chicago Metropolitan, Elgin, Evanston-North Shore, Kankakee, Lake County, McLean County (which includes Bloomington-Normal), Northwestern Illinois (which includes Rockford), Pekin, Quad Cities, Sauk Valley, and University of Illinois.

