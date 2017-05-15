Alton YWCA offers summer camps

ALTON — The Alton YWCA is offering an opportunity for an unforgettable summer for children ages 5 to 12 (must have completed kindergarten) with field trips, builder projects, outdoor adventures, mad scientist experiments, gardening and cooking projects, and more.

Children can:

Become a wild child, exploring the natural areas and resources of the community.

Be a builder, including many take-home projects.

Play mad scientist as participants enjoy kitchen chemistry projects, make electricity and experiment with physics.

Build smarts by writing graphic novels, solving mysteries and learning how to survive just about anything Mother Nature can come up with. The aim of the camp is to make learning fun, even when it comes to teaching children about area culture, history, government, manufacturing and local businesses.

At camp, children will choose electives such as science and math, drama and creative play, and reading. The YWCA wants to encourage curiosity, develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills, and keep children’s academics fresh all summer. The program teaches children to appreciate diversity, encourages volunteerism through service-learning and provides different activities for physical wellness and play during the day.

Costs are $27 per day, breakfast, lunch and snack included, registration and activity fees apply.

There are two sites for Summer Camp in 2017: the YWCA of Alton site, 304 E. Third St., Alton; and the Rosewood Heights Community Church site, 50 E. Rosewood Drive, East Alton. The Alton site is state-licensed and CHASI-eligible.

“We are thrilled to work with the Rosewood Heights Community Church in offering a second summer camp site in the Roxana School District,” a YWCA press release states.

Summer camp begins in Alton on May 23 and runs through Aug. 11. Camp in Rosewood Heights begins May 30 and runs through Aug. 11. Camp opens each day at 6:30 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m. Wednesdays are set aside for field trips.

The YWCA is accepting applications for camp. For information, call (618) 465-7774 or email childenrichment@altonywca.com.

The YWCA of Alton is proudly sponsored by Morrissey Contracting Co. Inc., Simmons Hanly Conroy, and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.

