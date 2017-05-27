Alton YWCA to host Mother 2 Mother event

ALTON — In the wake of the Ferguson upheaval in 2014 and conflicts around the country, the YWCA of Alton is hosting Mother 2 Mother, a conversation with black mothers to white mothers about “the talk” with their black sons.

Dr. Christi Griffith, founder and president of The Ethics Project, will moderate the event, where mothers will discuss their experiences and conversations with their sons. The event’s goal is to continue the healing and understanding in the community through conversations between black and white mothers.

This event will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the YWCA of Alton, 304 E. Third St., and is free and open to the public with a reception to follow. Contact the YWCA of Alton at (618) 465-7774 for details and to reserve a seat. Dorothy Hummel, executive director of the YWCA of Alton, encourages the public to “join us for this powerful story-telling, witness-bearing event.”

The Social Justice Committee and the Board of Directors of the YWCA of Alton extended the invitation to the Mother 2 Mother group.

The purpose of Mother 2 Mother is to expose a community of women to the dangers and reality of raising black sons in America, regardless of the socio-economic status achieved. It provides an outlet for other black mothers to share in their struggle. Together, the conversations are intended to spur women to use their considerable power and energy to create change within their homes, schools, and communities.

The YWCA of Alton has been a community leader in the fight to eliminate racism and understands that many may be unsure of a way forward, and are challenged to teach their children about racism and prepare them to thrive in a diverse world. It is the YWCA of Alton’s hope that attention to this topic will help the community navigate the issue of racism and prejudice.

The YWCA of Alton is sponsored by Morrissey Contracting Co. Inc., Simmons Hanly Conroy, and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.

Alton YWCA is on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families and strengthen the community. The organization is part of an international movement serving more than 2 million in the United States and 25 million worldwide.

altonywca.com

