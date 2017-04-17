Alton YWCA to join in Stand Against Racism

ALTON — The Young Women’s Christian Association of Alton is asking individuals to join them in participating in a Stand Against Racism from Thursday, April 27, to Sunday, April 30.

Stand Against Racism aims to unite the community with a clear message: we are on a mission to eliminate racism. Racism in America is institutionalized in ways that many don’t even realize: in employment, education, housing, health care, and workplace policies such as sick leave, voting rights and political power. Until we break down these barriers and confront our own individual attitudes and biases, racism will continue to have a hold on our society and negatively affect communities of color. Stand Against Racism offers a time for communities to come together and grapple with these challenging issues, develop solutions and take action.

An anticipated 750 events will take place across the country during those four days, including public policy advocacy, community education, and public proclamations.

The following events are scheduled in the Riverbend:

YWCA of Alton, schools, nonprofits and local businesses will hold an actual Stand Against Racism from 1:30 p.m. to 1:35 p.m. Thursday, April 27, to raise awareness about the negative impact of institutional and structural racism. Businesses and schools desiring to participate should contact the YWCA for information, including a fact sheet on systemic racism and its negative effects.

The YWCA is encouraging residents to wear the color persimmon, the YWCA color of strength and confidence, on Friday, April 28.

There will be a free screening of the movie “13th” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the YWCA, 304 E. Third St., Alton. In this documentary, scholars, activists and politicians analyze the criminalization of African-Americans and the U.S. prison boom. A discussion of the film and its issues, themes, and ideas will follow. Light refreshments will be served.

“As individuals committed to social justice, I stand with my colleagues at the YWCA, including our local Board of Directors and Racial Justice Committee members, against racism and discrimination of any kind and believe in promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all people in my community and in the world,” YWCA of Alton Executive Director Dorothy Hummel said.

