Altonians of the Year receive awards and accolades

ALTON — Mayor Brant Walker, along with Al Womack and Peter Hough of Alton’s Community Relations Commission, presented the inaugural Altonian of the Year awards at the City Council meeting Wednesday, Feb. 8, in front of a packed room of visitors there to show their support.

Citizens of the Year recognized were Drew and Hope Mader for their work on Rock the Hops to encourage musicians, artists and artisans, as well as their efforts to revitalize Northside Park.

Grace Sawyer was recognized as the Youth of the Year for her commitment to servant leadership, especially working with developmentally delayed kindergarten students.

The Business of the Year Altonian award went to St. Peters Hardware and Rental for its generous support of local nonprofit organizations.

Alton Police Department Detective Marcos Pulido received the Public Servant of the Year for his professional and compassionate work on behalf of a local family.

Walker said the recipients were “people and businesses with a deep commitment to the Alton community.”

Created in 2015 by a city ordinance, the mayor appoints the 11-member Community Relations Commission. Its members include eight citizen appointees, along with three seats for the chief of police, the director of housing and economic development, and the city attorney. The commission meets at 5:30 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month at the Scott Bibb Center, 1004 E. Fifth St., the site of the former St. Patrick’s School.

