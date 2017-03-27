Alumni group to hold social hour in Hamel

HAMEL — The public is invited to join the Edwardsville FFA Alumni Association for a social hour at 6 p.m. Friday at Other Place On The Hill, 401 State St.

The social provides a chance to meet the members and learn about the association and the support it provides to Edwardsville High School and elementary schools’ FFA programs. Membership is not limited to past FFA members. It includes parents of students and others wanting to support agricultural education.

The association’s primary purpose is to sponsor an annual dinner and auction to raise funds for college scholarships, attendance at state and national conferences, and participation in sectional contests and other events.

Hors d’oeuvres will be available, but participants can also purchase their own dinners.

