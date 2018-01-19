Amare is the answer

WOOD RIVER — Riverbend Family Ministries is collaborating with Amare, a nonprofit support group for individuals in recovery.

Amare, Italian for “love,” focuses on just that — loving and helping those in drug recovery or addiction and becoming a safe place for them to get support and resources.

Ty Bechel, director and founder of Amare, is a recovering addict himself and said he is excited about the newly formed alliance and plans to mitigate the addiction and overdose crisis ravishing Madison County.

“By offering recovery support to those in need and linking them to treatment services and additional recovery support in the area, we will be able to be with them every step of the way until they are ready to walk on their own,” Bechel said.

According to the Madison County Coroner’s Office, 87 people lost their lives last year in Madison County from drug abuse, which makes 2017 one of the highest years with record-breaking deaths from overdoses. This does not include the hundreds of calls first responders have received to revive or treat individuals in a life-threatening circumstance.

Riverbend Family Ministries Executive Director Tammy Iskarous said she is hopeful for this collaboration and it comes at a good time, when the drug epidemic is becoming an overwhelming problem.

“Since our focus is all about serving individuals and their families that are in crisis due to violence, addiction, homelessness or poverty, it only seems natural to partner with Amare,” Iskarous said. “To be able to walk this journey with our families is a privilege, and together we will see generations changed.”

Wood River Fire Chief Brendan McKee and his team are trained and prepared to use naloxone, better known as Narcan, to treat overdoses.

“No one wants the call in the middle of the night that their loved one has overdosed; it breaks our hearts every time we get the call,” McKee said. “I think it’s wonderful that Riverbend Family Ministries is collaborating their resources with Ty and his program. This will enhance everyone’s awareness and bring more solutions to an ever-growing problem in our community.”

The partnership between Amare and Riverbend Family Ministries aim to mitigate addiction by reinstating the final piece of the puzzle: love.

The programs’ combined resources will focus on being the first stepping stone to individuals’ and families’ overall wellness.

For more information, visit the websites for Amare and Riverbend Family Ministries.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter