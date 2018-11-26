Ambassadors to ring bells for Salvation Army

Salvation Army logo

The RiverBend Growth Association’s Ambassador Committee will be ringing bells for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign on Saturday, Dec. 8, at the Walmart in Godfrey.

The committee is a group of professionals who represent the RBGA as a public relations body. The committee provides the organization visibility by generously volunteering with the RBGA and other organizations through the RBGA.

The kettle campaign started Friday at 13 Riverbend locations, including six Schnucks stores, Walgreens in Bethalto and Godfrey, two each at the Godfrey and Wood River Walmarts, and the Alton Square Post Office. This is one of the Salvation Army’s largest fundraising campaigns, and the money raised is used to help people in the Riverbend community.

For more information about volunteering or information on other Salvation Army programs, call (618) 465-7764.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the chamber of commerce and the economic development organization for the communities of the Riverbend. As a chamber of commerce, it actively promotes activities among member businesses. As an economic development organization, it works closely with state, regional, county and local officials to develop new employment opportunities. The mission of the growth association is to provide the leadership required to attract, promote and support new and existing enterprise growth throughout the Riverbend.

For more information, visit the website or call the office at (618) 467-2280.

