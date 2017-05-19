Ameren crews continue work to restore power

Friday morning’s storm knocked out power to more than 4,000 customers in Alton and the Riverbend area, according to Ameren Illinois.

The utility activated its local emergency operations center at 7 a.m. to coordinate the safe restoration effort. Approximately 160 linemen are working the outages with more on the way from other parts of Ameren Illinois’ service territory.

As on 11:45 a.m., the outage count was down to 1,000 customers — 460 in Alton, 515 in the Riverbend area and 200 in Hillsboro.

Most of the damage was downed wires with several broken poles caused by high winds.

It typically takes four to five hours to clear a damaged power pole and set a replacement.

Updates on power outages are available on Ameren’s website.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter