Ameren Illinois donates utility truck to Bethalto

× Expand Ameren Illinois Division Director Jason Klein (left) hands the keys to a 2009 Ford F-550 bucket truck to Bethalto Mayor Alan Winslow. Tim Brown (right) Building and Zoning Administrator, reached out to Ameren Illinois to request the donation of a truck.

BETHALTO | Ameren Illinois presented Mayor Alan Winslow with the keys to a 37-foot aerial bucket truck the utility is donating to the village. The Ford F-550 Super Duty model was recently retired from the Ameren Illinois fleet after nine years in service.

Ameren Illinois has nearly 3,300 vehicles including trucks, trailers and equipment. Vehicles that are being rotated out of the fleet and require minimal repairs or refurbishing can be made available for donation to a municipality or community organization. Last year, Ameren Illinois donated six vehicles to entities in Central and Southern Illinois.

“Village leaders reached out to us and indicated that they had a need," said Jason Klein, director of division operations. "We're glad to keep this reliable heavy-duty vehicle in service for the people of Bethalto."

Bethalto will use the truck for tree-trimming, light pole maintenance and general maintenance around the community. The truck is especially useful for projects that require workers to safely reach heights.

“For a community of our size, this is a major asset to acquire,” Winslow said. “It’s in great condition. We are grateful to Ameren Illinois for their generosity.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter